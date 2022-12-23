Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 3,982 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.4 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Shares of AMZN opened at $83.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.91, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $172.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.