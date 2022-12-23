Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,685,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,998 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,494,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.88.
NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $336.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.54. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $582.88. The company has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
