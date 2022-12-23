Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 79 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,659 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.8% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 515,459 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after acquiring an additional 28,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $238.19 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $344.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.