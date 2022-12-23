Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,236 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,003 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 12.8% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Apple Stock Down 2.4 %

Apple stock opened at $132.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Apple Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.