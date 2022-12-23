Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,970 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 960.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 58,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4,864.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 5,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $88.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.