Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,322.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.3% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,970 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 960.5% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 58,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 53,056 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4,864.9% during the third quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 5,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,144.4% during the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $88.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average is $105.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

