Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,970 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $88.26 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

