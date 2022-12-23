Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,164 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
See Also
