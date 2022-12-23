Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Position Lowered by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 72.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $55,521,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 149.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 952,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,599,000 after purchasing an additional 570,106 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE opened at $88.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.46 and a 200-day moving average of $87.61. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.10.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

