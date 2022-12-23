American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Lessened by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 150.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

American Express Stock Down 1.2 %

AXP opened at $145.31 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.84 and a 200-day moving average of $149.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $108.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

