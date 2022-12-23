Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Holdings Reduced by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,352,000 after acquiring an additional 302,243 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,166.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 312,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,358,000 after acquiring an additional 288,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,303,000 after acquiring an additional 249,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,834,000 after acquiring an additional 198,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.20.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $54,883.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,327 shares of company stock worth $9,669,463. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $307.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

