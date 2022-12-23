Amundi Sells 261 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Amundi decreased its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in CGI were worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIB. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CGI by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 982,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,456,000 after purchasing an additional 203,733 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 22.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 23.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in CGI in the first quarter worth approximately $1,978,000. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB opened at $85.55 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $89.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.16.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

