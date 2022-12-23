Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.8% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Insider Activity

Apple Stock Down 2.4 %

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $132.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.