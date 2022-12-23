Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.5% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.2% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440,718 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $76,954,000 after buying an additional 88,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $132.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

