Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.5% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Apple to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $132.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

