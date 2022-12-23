Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,575 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.4% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 23,279 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 92,305 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,757,000 after buying an additional 36,568 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,093,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 28,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $132.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.