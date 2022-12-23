Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 10.8% of Ignite Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $132.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

