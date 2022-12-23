Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) PT Lowered to $14.00

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 230.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Arqit Quantum Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of ARQQ opened at $4.23 on Thursday. Arqit Quantum has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQQ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth $576,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 689.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 199,217 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 10.3% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 131,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Arqit Quantum by 75.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,348,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after buying an additional 1,013,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 438.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

