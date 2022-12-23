Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Robert W. Baird

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Atlassian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.85.

Atlassian Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $127.26 on Thursday. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $399.10. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of -142.99 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.46 and a 200-day moving average of $197.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $225,991.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,808,009.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $225,991.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,808,009.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,510 shares of company stock valued at $42,930,049. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,544 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,358 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,928,000 after purchasing an additional 397,595 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,412,000 after purchasing an additional 496,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

