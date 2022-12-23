Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $239.16 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $99.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.05 and its 200-day moving average is $236.71.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 69.16%.

In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

