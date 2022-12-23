Bank of America Initiates Coverage on DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

Equities researchers at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s current price.
DLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.
DLocal Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of DLO opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.09. DLocal has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
