BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 114,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

BRBR stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $29.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

