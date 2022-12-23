Benjamin Hickey Sells 3,248 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $131,251.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,939.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of MRTX opened at $43.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.29. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $154.17.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,298,000 after buying an additional 2,318,853 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,928,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,494.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 851,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after buying an additional 798,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 664.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 841,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,456,000 after buying an additional 731,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 341,680.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,498,000 after buying an additional 498,854 shares during the last quarter.
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
