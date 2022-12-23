Benjamin Hickey Sells 3,248 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $131,251.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,939.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of MRTX opened at $43.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.29. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $154.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,298,000 after buying an additional 2,318,853 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,928,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,494.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 851,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after buying an additional 798,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 664.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 841,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,456,000 after buying an additional 731,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 341,680.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,498,000 after buying an additional 498,854 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

MRTX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.



