Bernard Coulie Sells 34,212 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) CEO Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $653,449.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,809.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,160.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 331,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 66,323 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,383,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

