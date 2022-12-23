Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $865,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,933.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.03.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $87.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

