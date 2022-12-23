Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 12,694 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,694 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,056,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,375,000 after purchasing an additional 705,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,099,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,148,000 after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $108,346,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,145,000 after purchasing an additional 44,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of IONS opened at $38.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -322.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.43. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.41. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

