Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 184 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Danaher by 0.9% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 68,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,818,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 21,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 6.7% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Danaher by 0.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 177,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,835,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth $1,910,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $258.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $188.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.23.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

