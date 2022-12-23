Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 2,252 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.11% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 71,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $47.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.85. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $43.57 and a 52-week high of $57.36.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.