Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 5,117 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,884 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,687,000 after purchasing an additional 644,386 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Electric Power by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,830,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,982,000 after purchasing an additional 641,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,178,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,463,000 after purchasing an additional 230,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $94.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.14. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

