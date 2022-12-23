Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 5,320 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,490,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,614 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,602.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,230,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,925 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,317,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after purchasing an additional 573,921 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,779,000 after acquiring an additional 402,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,896,000 after purchasing an additional 309,631 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $83.33 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $116.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.58.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

