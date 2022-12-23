Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 2.18% of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 49,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC raised its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period.

Shares of PPI stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $29.98.

