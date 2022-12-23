Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at $4,526,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 40,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB opened at $280.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.01. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.20.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

