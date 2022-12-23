Brookstone Capital Management Buys 1,060 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.09% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $17.16 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67.

