Brookstone Capital Management Buys 7,290 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Valero Energy by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 29,850 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Valero Energy by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $119.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

