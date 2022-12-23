Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 160,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 54,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BOND opened at $91.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.73. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $109.99.

