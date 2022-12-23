Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Exelon by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,171,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 645.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,845 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.53.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

