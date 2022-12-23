Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,509 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,545,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,228.6% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,908,000 after purchasing an additional 96,516 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 70,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 59,892 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $47.45 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.22 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.19.

