Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.45.

NYSE OKE opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.10.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 103.89%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

