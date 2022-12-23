Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,082 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.06% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $24.71 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $30.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

