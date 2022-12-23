Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 15.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup set a $112.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $127.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.68.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. Polaris had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

