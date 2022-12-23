Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTI. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

