Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,582 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 537.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,177,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,800 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 480.1% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,980,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,333,000 after buying an additional 2,466,400 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,155,000 after buying an additional 2,423,615 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 28,236.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,084,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,810 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $32.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average is $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.27 and a beta of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

