Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.5 %
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03.
In other news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PECO. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
