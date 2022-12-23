Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,135 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 3.4 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $110.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

