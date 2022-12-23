Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 56.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE CI opened at $333.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $319.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.81. The company has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $213.16 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

Cigna Company Profile



Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

