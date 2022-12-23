Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,829 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

GTO stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

