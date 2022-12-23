Brookstone Capital Management Has $21.41 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.0 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average of $97.98. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $60.42 and a one year high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $436.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

