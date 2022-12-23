Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in APA were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 375.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in APA by 205.7% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

Shares of APA stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.97.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.55%.

APA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

