Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 2.82% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPKW. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IPKW opened at $33.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.06. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $41.56.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

