Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after buying an additional 1,798,499 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,994 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,813,000 after purchasing an additional 615,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $29,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day moving average is $59.84. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

